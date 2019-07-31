Did Lady Gaga’s New Man’s Ex-Wife Throw Shade at Their ‘Bad Romance’ on Instagram?

Is Lady Gaga‘s new boyfriend’s ex-wife throwing shade at the superstar? After photos surfaced this week of Gaga kissing her audio engineer Dan Horton, Horton’s ex-wife, actress Autumn Guzzardi, took a subtle swipe at her ex’s new “Bad Romance.”

Guzzardi, who is currently starring in an off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages, took to Instagram to share a selfie on Tuesday.

“Poker Face,” she captioned the photo in a clear reference to Gaga’s 2008 hit, adding, a string of hashtags, including the likes of actress, Broadway, headshot, NYC, musicals and beauty.

Guzzardi filed for divorce from Horton in February 2018, according to court documents filed by Radar Online, after five years of marriage. The two initially tied the knot in March 2013 in Tennessee. The divorce was finalized in May 2018, by which time Guzzardi reportedly moved from their Nashville home to New York.

Over the weekend, Horton was seen kissing Gaga at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, five months after Gaga announced the end of her engagement with Christian Carino. In one photo, Gaga can be seen standing and bending over to kiss him as he sits at their table.

A source told PEOPLE, who published the photos of the budding couple, that they spent about an hour together and appeared deep in conversation. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” they said. “Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Another source told E! News that the pair, who have previously only spent time together professionally, may be exploring the romantic side of their relationship.

“Dan is a really nice guy and [Gaga] is excited to spend time with him in this way,” the source said. “They are already very comfortable because they have worked together for a while.”

The insider added, “She’s glad the news is out and that she doesn’t have to hide it. She wants to be able to go out and do things with him. She’s having fun with him and seeing where it goes.”

Horton has worked as a monitor engineer for the singer since November 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also lists him as owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group. He has previously worked with other big-name artists including Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Camila Cabello.