‘Designated Survivor’ Actor Weds in Montréal

Jake Foy and Nicolas La Traverse are married!

The Designated Survivor actor, 34, and producer, 27, on Sept. 27 in La Traverse’s hometown of Montréal in a “perfectly cinematic and completely unforgettable” celebration of their love, the couple told PEOPLE on Oct. 20.

The Sidelined: The QB and Me star tied the knot with La Traverse in a church wedding at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul before moving to Le Bateau-Mouche at the Old Port of Montréal for a Succession-inspired reception.

“A church was important to us,” the grooms explained. “We wanted to honor the tradition of marriage in a sacred space. We’re profoundly grateful to have been married in a house of faith, in the historic Church of St. Andrew’s & St. Paul, a location that has also served as a film set dozens of times.”

As for the HBO drama serving as inspiration for their reception, the couple explained, “While we’re not fictional corporate billionaires, we did have guests coming from as far and wide as France and California. So, we wanted to ensure they were treated to a luxury weekend experience.”

Foy’s Ride co-stars Beau Mirchoff, Tiera Skovbye, Sarah Garcia and Tyler Jacob Moore were among the 100 guests who attended the stunning wedding.

The couple shared some photos and video footage of their wedding on Instagram on Oct. 8. “11 days ago, we became husbands!” the newlyweds wrote. “There’s tons more to share, but for now… we want to thank each and every soul that made September 27, 2025 a dream come true. From the bottom of our hearts — ‘On vous adore.’”

Jake Foy and Nicolas La Traverse attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hallmark’s “RIDE” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 21, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Foy and La Traverse first met at Terroni Adelaide in Toronto, where Foy was La Traverse’s waiter. As La Traverse was leaving the restaurant, Foy handed him a receipt he said he had dropped, but that actually had written on it Foy’s name and number.

Matching Foy’s “boldness,” La Traverse brought the actor a rose on their first date, and after the two got engaged in 2023, the rose was prominently featured on their wedding day.

The couple is planning a European honeymoon for 2026, but did jet off for a mini-moon at The Shelborne by Proper in Miami following their big day.

“We’re thrilled to continue this journey as husbands, deepening our bond,” they told PEOPLE. “We’re also proud to set a precedent for commitment within our community.” They added, “It’s exhilarating to have made it to this milestone side by side.”