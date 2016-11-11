Derek Jeter Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With New Wife Hannah Davis Jeter

Newlyweds #DerekJeter and Hannah Davis make rare public appearance together https://t.co/Wb1T5OSUfS pic.twitter.com/Eukwk4X1ov“ — Arewa Falaye (@Brainyrules) November 11, 2016

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter made two rare red carpet appearances as husband and wife this week.

The Yankees legend made an appearance at BKLYN Rocks fashion show on Wednesday night, according to PEOPLE. The couple is rarely spotted on the red carpet and have only been photographed a few times since they tied the knot in July.

They attended the Brooklyn event to cheer on the kids walking the runway, including three of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Theresa Guidice’s daughters.

The private couple also stepped out on Thursday night to attend the 14th annual gala for the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation’s in Manhattan.

Marriage looks good on them!