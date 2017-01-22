Demi Lovato Supports New Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos at MMA Fight

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Demi Lovato is one supportive girlfriend!

The 24-year-old singer attended her new boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos’ MMA fight on Saturday night against John Mercurio, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Team bomba,” Lovato wrote alongside a Snapchat selfie ahead big fight.

(Photo: Snapchat / Demi Lovato)

She wore a “Team Bomba” shirt and shared plenty of photos throughout the night on her Snapchat and it felt like you were there with her.

(Photo: Snapchat / Demi Lovato) (Photo: Snapchat / Demi Lovato) (Photo: Snapchat / Demi Lovato)

Vasconcelos won the fight and Demi was very excited to share the news.

(Photo: Snapchat / Demi Lovato)

After the fight, she rushed to congratulate her beau and posed for a photo.

A photo posted by (@bombatuf) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Related:

Watch: Mariah Carey Responds to Demi Lovato Shade on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Demi Lovato and MMA Fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vaconcelos Are Officially Dating

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Split After Six Years of Dating