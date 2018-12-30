Demi Lovato Playfully Kisses Boyfriend Henry Levy in New Video

Demi Lovato packed on the PDA in an Instagram video with new boyfriend Henry Levy this weekend.

The video was posted to Levy’s Instagram Story, though Lovato was the one holding the camera. She flashed an earnest smile at the camera before leaning toward Levy for a smooch. The singer wore a gray sweater specked with glitter, while Levy wore a white graphic T shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The new boyfriend sports bleach blond hair and at least one dangling earring, as well as translucent thick-rimmed glasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovato and Levy’s romance is still something of a mystery. The new beau has a private Instagram account, meaning that fans must have sought it out and gotten his approval to view the post. They were first romantically linked at the beginning of December, when Lovato was seen kissing Levy in Los Angeles following what looked like a dinner date.

Demi Lovato via Instagram story Henri Alexander Levy ♥ pic.twitter.com/nzTf5cf0Xu — Demi Lovato Poland News (@ddlovato0820pl) December 29, 2018



Sources close to Lovato have told Entertainment Tonight that she is “casually dating” Levy. However, they added that the singer’s top priority now is her health and her sobriety.

“Demi and Henry enjoy spending time together and are casually dating,” an insider said. “Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realized they had a lot in common. Demi feels comfortable with Henry because she doesn’t have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery.”

What Henry does and how they met remains a mystery, though it sounds like the mystery man is at least understanding of the nonstop battle that addiction recovery can be.

“Demi’s main focus is still her sobriety and staying on the right path, and Henry is a positive influence for that,” the source went on.

Meanwhile, answering questions about her personal life seems to be the last thing on Lovato’s mind. The singer got on Twitter last Friday in a rare string of frank and vulnerable tweets. She condemned the tabloids that have speculated about her health, and begged her fans to focus instead on her own words while respecting her privacy.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read,” she wrote at the time. “People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about,” Lovato went on. “I still need space and time to heal.”