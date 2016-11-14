Demi Lovato and Luke Rockhold Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

About last night.. A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

Demi Lovato is off the market!

The pop star seems to have confirmed the relationship rumors that began swirling after she and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold left Madison Square Garden hand-in-hand on Saturday night.

Lovato and Rockhold each took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of the couple sitting together at UFC 205 with the coy caption, “About last night..”

When the rumors first started, a source told E! News, “Demi is hanging out with Luke. It’s pretty new and fun at this point. She likes being around him. She just got out of a serious relationship [with Wilmer Valderrama] so she is not looking for something that serious but if something evolves naturally over time she is willing to go with it and explore it.”

It’s not out of the question that they would get more serious, however.

The insider added, “She thinks Luke is a cool dude and he makes her smile. She is the kind of girl that takes [things] day by day and just lives in the moment.”