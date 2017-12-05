Debra Messing Finally Settles Divorce With Daniel Zelman

Actress Debra Messing has reportedly settled her divorce with Daniel Zelman at last.

The Will and Grace star filed for the divorce back in 2012, and the two have been going back and forth over custody and property for a long time. The Blast is now reporting that the two reached a confidential settlement last year, and have just officially filed documents in court stating that they’ve reached an agreement on how to divide all their property.

Messing and Zelman first separated in 2010 after ten years of marriage. The couple met in graduate school at New York University, and they lived in Manhattan together for the duration of their relationship. In 2004, they had a son named Roman Walker Zelman.

The couple officially divorced last year, but have only now filed the documents confirming all their affairs are settled. As part of their confidential settlement, the two had to legally acknowledge that there had, at one point, been “disputed claims,” but that they’ve been worked out. They have agreed to divide up all their retirement funds and interest in pension plans.

Messing is best known for portraying Grace Adler on NBC‘s Will and Grace. She has recently reprised the role, as the show is one of many classic sitcoms to be rebooted. The new iteration is doing great among audiences and critics, and was just recently picked up for another season. The series picks up eleven years after the end of the initial run, but it gracefully side-steps the epilogue and farewells from the original finale.

Will and Grace airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.