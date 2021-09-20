Dean McDermott Breaks His Silence on Tori Spelling Divorce Speculation

Dean McDermott has broken his silence on the recent speculation that he and Tori Spelling are getting a divorce, and the actor is clearing up all the rumors. McDermott appeared on the Feminine Warrior podcast this month and shared that he doesn’t really follow all the tabloid reports about his and Spelling’s relationship. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” he said. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.’”

The divorce speculation was sparked earlier this year when Spelling was photographed in public not wearing her wedding ring. McDermott explained that the explanation for the situation is simple, Spelling “took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on” afterward. He lamented that paparazzi made it appear the couple was “divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market.” McDermott later added, “It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

McDermott and Spelling married in 2005 and share five kids: Liam Aaron (born March 13, 2007), Stella Doreen (born June 9, 2008), Hattie Margaret (born October 10, 2011), Finn Davey (born August 30, 2012) and Beau Dean (born March 2, 2017). McDermott also has a 23-year-old son, Jack Montgomery, from a previous relationship. Over the years, McDermott and Spelling have weather numerous split rumors, with E! News quoting the Pretty Hard Cases star as revealing that he too has been photographed without his wedding ring on occasion.

“I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket,” McDermott recalled. “And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course. So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. ‘He doesn’t have his ring.’ So now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’”

Back in June, Spelling spoke about her and McDermott’s relationship during an episode of Jeff Lewis Live, quipping to the host that she wouldn’t privately tell him if there was anything negative happening between them because “then you spill my s— right here. Of course I’m not going to tell you what’s really going on.” She also seemed to chalk up McDermott sleeping in another room as being due to her kids getting used to sleeping in there while he was away for work. “Since he left-this is not good, you guys-but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, [the kids] have all stayed with me. So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me, who have yet to go back to their rooms.”