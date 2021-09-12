Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Divorce Announcement Could Reportedly Come Soon

After months of speculation and rumors regarding their relationship, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott may soon announce their divorce. Sources close to the couple share with Radar Online that Spelling is “officially done” with her husband of 15 years and that the official split is “imminent.” Spelling is currently out of the country for work in Malta, but the insider says the news will come after her return to the U.S. “While the trip is for work, Tori really just needed to get away from Dean,” they said.

“[She] and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori,” they added before clarifying the split is not related to infidelity. “He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.” McDermott has admitted to cheating on Tori in the past. “I feel shame,” McDermott said on their reality show, True Tori, in 2014. “I’ve never felt shame before.”

At the time, Tori responded to the incident saying, “we had to start over. We had to completely rebuild,” and they eventually “bonded and solidified as a couple.” But, things took a turn for the worse. “This time she’s done. Tori is a mom of five, has a business, and is working on new projects. She can’t just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it — and she needs more emotionally from him, and he can’t do that. Some of the stuff I’ve seen has been sad,” the insider said.

Spelling responded to rumors that she and her husband were having marital issues June, telling Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis that she was mainly focused on taking care of their kids while he was working outside of the country –– though, she also added that they stopped sleeping in the same bed. “There’s speculation that there’s problems at home, but there’s no problems at home. Cause I feel like you would have told me if there were problems at home, right?” Lewis asked. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” she said. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

The only thing stopping the Beverly Hills 90210 star from making the divorce announcement is her children, the source shares. “Tori is not ready to make a big announcement just yet because of the kids—but it’ll be imminent upon her return. Make no mistake, though. Tori and Dean are officially done,” they said.