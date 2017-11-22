Dax Shepard Clears up Wife Kristen Bell’s Sex Story

Earlier this month, Kristen Bell said her daughters walked in on her having sex with husband Dax Shepard. On Wednesday, Shepard gave some more details on the scene.

“Okay, they didn’t walk in while I was, like, pounding mom,” Shepard said on Jimmy Kimel Live!. “We put on the TV in the living room — we’re bad parents — and then we stole away for a minute, afternoon delight, but we were just under the sheets and they walked in. It was more just explaining why we’re taking, like, a nap in the afternoon while they were loose.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The CHiPS star said it wasn’t “full coitus inerruptus.”

“Suffice it to say, I wouldn’t have gotten out of bed at that moment. That would’ve been a strange nap I was taking,” he told Kimmel.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” Bell told the co-hosts on The Talk. “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

Bell said they stopped in the middle of the act. “We didn’t, like, continue,” she said. “We sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’… And then we just said, ‘Mommy and daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple more minutes.’”

The Bad Moms Christmas actress and Shepard started dating in 2007 and have been married since 2013. They are the parents of four-year-old Lincoln Bell and two-year-old Delta Bell.