David Arquette Welcomes New Baby With Christina Arquette

David Arquette has welcomed a new baby with wife Christina Arquette!

The director revealed to E! News, that they had welcomed a son on March 8, 2017. He is their second child together.

The new baby, who they plan to call Gus, is named Agustus Alexis Arquette. His middle name honors David’s late sister, Alexis Arquette.

David also shares a daughter with ex-wife Courtney Cox.

My new boy, Augustus Alexis Arquette 3/8/2017 pic.twitter.com/PbZn76kjAY — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 9, 2017

