‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Gets Engaged to Jensen Karp

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jensen Karp, with the actress sharing the news in a post on Instagram Thursday.

To celebrate the moment, Fishel shared a photo of the couple looking adoringly at each other as they stood in front of a greenery-covered building.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal,” Fishel captioned the moment. “I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am.”

The 36-year-old shared that the couple’s photo was snapped by Sabrina Carpenter, who co-starred with Fishel on Disney’s Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World.

Karp shared the same photo on his own Instagram, writing, “We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know.”

Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, and Karp, executive producer of Drop the Mic, made their relationship Instagram official in June 2017.

The pair commemorated their engagement with the cast and crew of Drop the Mic, with the show’s co-host Hailey Baldwin sharing a video of the celebration on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Karp thanks the cast and crew for their support as the group offers the happy couple a round of applause.

