Nick and Joe Jonas Both Auditioned for the Same Role, Never Got a Callback

Brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas revealed they both auditioned for a part in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. Neither of them got the part though. The two aren't the only big stars to miss out on a part in the movie, as Amanda Seyfried also auditioned for a role she did not get in the end.

"We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal," Nick revealed in the new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it... and naturally, we're brothers, we're competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like..."

As Nick trailed off, Joe stepped in to explain they went in with high hopes. "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it's gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call," he said.

Seyfried also wanted to be in Wicked and tried out for the part of Gilda. She told Backstage last year she auditioned in person on the weekends while working on her hit Hulu series The Dropout, in which she played Elizabeth Holmes. "I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life," she said. "But I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since [Les Miserables], I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

Wicked will be directed by Jon M. Chu, from a script by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, while Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) won the role of Fiyero Tigelaar, who becomes the Scarecrow. Jeff Goldblum plays The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible.

The film is based on the hit Broadway musical by Schwarz and Holzman, which in turn is based on Gregory Maguire's Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Maguire's novel features characters created by L. Frank Baum for the Wizard of Oz novels. Universal Pictures split the project into two movies, with the first hitting theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. Part two will be released in December 2025.