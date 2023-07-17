Joe Jonas Reveals Embarrassing Moment He Pooped His Pants Onstage: 'Bad Day to Wear White Clothing'

Joe Jonas just acknowledged one of the most embarrassing moments of his life – when he pooped his pants while on stage. The 33-year-old singer gave an interview on the KIIS FM Will & Woody radio show on Thursday, and he actually gave up this story without too much prompting. The Australian radio hosts asked Jonas to share a story he had never told anywhere else, and he chose this one.

"I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s- your pants," Jonas said, according to a report by PEOPLE. Unfortunately for him, that was on stage. Jonas said that it happened four years ago, so presumably in 2019. He was embarrassed but hesitantly said that he was ready to talk about it publicly, joking: "It's fresh, but I've been able to work through it, a lot of therapy."

"Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing," Jonas went on. "You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s- change during the set."

Jonas confirmed that there was documentation of this incident for those that want to find it by tracing his mid-concert wardrobe changes. In fact, he was a little paranoid that this would make it very obvious. He said: "I'm sure I could find it. The whole time, I thought this is definitely – somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head. It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."

Still, Jonas seemed to know that internet sleuths would likely go combing through his wardrobe history after hearing this interview. He said: "If you go into the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, 'Oh, that was an interesting choice to changes clothes that quickly.' That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life."

Jonas clarified that he didn't make a mess or ruin the night of any wardrobe assistants backstage. He said: "It was a light one, it wasn't a full, so I was able to tell the tale."