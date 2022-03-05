Danica Patrick Is Officially Single Again

Danica Patrick is a single lady once more. On Friday, PEOPLE reported that Patrick and her boyfriend Carter Comstock split after one year of dating. As for what caused the split, Patrick told the outlet that their relationship simply “didn’t work.”

Patrick told the publication that the two parted ways a few months ago. She said, “We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things.” The NASCAR driver said that there were no hard feelings regarding the split and that they just realized that they weren’t meant for one another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us,” she added. “It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.” Even though the two have gone their separate ways, Patrick has nothing but good things to say about Comstock. She continued to say that he’s a “really amazing guy” and added, “Not a bad thing to say, he’s super sweet.” PEOPLE reported that Patrick and Comstock, the co-founder and CIO of Freshly, were set up by the co-founders of Beam. The two are both investors in the company. They later went public with their relationship in April 2021.

While the pair’s split is still fresh, Patrick is currently looking forward to a happier occasion — celebrating her 40th birthday with a girls’ trip. Of course, that led PEOPLE to question how she feels about heading into her 40s as a single woman. According to the racecar driver, she’s looking forward to focusing on herself during this time, telling the outlet, “Of course, my love life is not the pinnacle of all the things. But on the other hand, [being single] gives me an opportunity to create a deeper relationship with myself. Wherever there is a lack, there is an abundance of something else.”

Prior to her relationship with Comstock, Patrick dated Aaron Rodgers. They were together from January 2018 to July 2020. Since then, Rodgers found love again with Shailene Woodley, whom he proposed to. But, the couple wasn’t meant to be, as it was reported in February that they split.