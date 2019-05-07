‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Splits With Actress Torrey DeVitto

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto have split after dating for almost one year, Entertainment Tonight reports.

A rep for DeVitto confirmed the news, and a source close to Chigvintsev said Wednesday that the reason for the split was “nothing dramatic.”

“Torrey broke up with him about a month or two ago, and Artem is pretty bummed about it,” the source said. “Torrey was over the relationship and the distance was a lot for them to handle. She has been in Chicago filming Chicago Med while Artem is in Los Angeles for Dancing. Distance was a main factor.”

The pair met after friends set them up on a blind date, and began dating last May.

