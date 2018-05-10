‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Might Be Hearing Wedding Bells

Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson and former pro Val Chmerkovskiy seemingly have a rock-solid relationship, and the couple may be thinking about taking that next step sooner rather than later.

The pair dated off and on until 2016 before reuniting in 2017. They have been going strong since, and it seems there may be another DWTS wedding in the near future if the duo has anything to say about it.

Chmerkovskiy got fans talking when he retweeted a GIF of Johnson on the dance floor in a red dress, writing, “I should def put a ring on it.”

I should def put a ring on it 👀😍👑 https://t.co/XIKV5CKppm — Valentin (@iamValC) May 9, 2018

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson also had wedding bells on the brain, joking that the clock was ticking in regards to an engagement.

“Time’s a-ticking!” the pro joked after she was reminded that Chmerkovskiy had noted his own desire to settle down after watching brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy start a family with wife Peta Murgatroyd.

“We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon],” Johnson continued. “We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over… maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

Johnson is currently competing on DWTS‘ all-athletes season and is partnered with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. She shared that Chmerkovskiy is rooting for her to take home the trophy, and has even flown in to give Rippon some tips.

“He’s flown in and helped Adam just with some guy stuff and it’s been incredibly helpful,” she revealed. “He texts me almost every, single day and asks me to send him videos, so he can give me some notes and just see what’s going on. It’s so sweet.”

“I think he’s, like, very invested in it, and it makes my heart want to burst,” Johnson added.

Chmerkovskiy, his brother and Murgatroyd are currently traveling the country on their Confidential tour, so it’s safe to say both halves of the couple are pretty busy. Despite that, Johnson shared that she and Chmerkovskiy are in a great place.

“I’m so, so happy,” she said. “I think we’ve had lots of ups and downs, and I think we’ve had to go through a lot of different things in life together and apart, and I think we just kind of realized we’re way better together. And we got a dog, and it’s like, it’s a wrap. Now she’s our child and she’s the cutest thing ever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dance10jenna