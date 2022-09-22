'Dancing With the Stars' Dancer Marries Netflix Exec

Congrats are in order for dancer Brittany Cherry and Bryan Agnew. The couple tied the knot in front of 80 guests at the La Valenica Hotel in the San Diego area, PEOPLE reports. The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and Netflix Business Affairs' executive met through American Idol alum Stefano Langone while he was a band member on DWTS in 2017. At the time, Langone and Agnew were roommates. He and Cherry reconnected in 2020 and he proposed to Cherry while on a drive through Malibu Canyon.

Cherry took the lead on wedding planning. "I'm a ballroom dancer, and because I've worn all these beautiful gowns and dresses my whole life, I really wanted something timeless and elegant and classy and not too embellished," Cherry told the media outlet. "I found a really beautiful dress and I was like, 'Oh, this is pretty, but I'm just still not sure.'" "So I go live my life — cut to when I'm actually dress shopping and I go to four different shops and I see this same dress at a couple shops and I'm like, 'Oh it's so pretty.' I go back to Kinsey James [in West Hollywood] and try on all the dresses you could imagine. I still was like, 'Ah, that dress is so perfect,' and so I ended up going with the dress that I found a year prior."

Agnew donned a custom green suit Klein Epstein and Parker. "Our colors are pretty simple," Cherry added. "Being creative and having been in production and having a creative vision, [I] was super particular. I really wanted it to be timeless and elegant, and I wanted to be able to look back at my photos and not be able to tell what time of day it was. Everything is very classy, and my colors are black and white."