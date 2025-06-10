‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Sparks Breakup Rumors

It seems like another Dancing With the Stars couple has called it quits.

Rumors are swirling that pro Sasha Farber, 41, and Bachelor Nation’s Jenn Tran, 27, have broken up after several months.

The two were paired together at literally the last minute for Season 33 of DWTS last year, just hours before the full cast was revealed on Good Morning America. Although they came in seventh place, they continued to dance together. It was clear, even throughout their time on the show, that something more was going on, and became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. They’ve also frequently posted videos of and with one another on TikTok. Unfortunately, their love story has seemingly come to an end.

One fan on the DWTS Reddit shared a screen recording of a now-deleted TikTok from Farber with a sound that says, “Here’s a picture of me from when I was single.” That’s the only photo that’s included in the video, as the sound ends with, “What are you waiting for? I’m still single.” Obviously, Farber probably wouldn’t have posted something like that if he weren’t single, so it can be assumed that his relationship has come and gone.

Some fans in the Reddit thread have pointed out that the breakup was more than likely mutual or that the relationship was just a fling, especially since Tran is back in physician assistant school in Florida. As of three days ago, Farber even shared a video of him and Tran that he said was in his drafts for a while, and some videos with Tran are still pinned to his profile, and vice versa for Tran.

As of now, though, neither one has commented on their relationship status, but they are still posting TikToks as if nothing happened. Aside from Farber’s deleted video. Neither of them is a stranger to public breakups, though. Farber was previously married to fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater, and even proposed to her on the show. They tied the knot in 2018 but divorced in 2023. Tran, meanwhile, hoped to find love on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and she had a very emotional confrontation with her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, during After the Final Rose last September. After which, she hopped on a plane to New York to be on GMA for DWTS.

Whatever the case may be for Farber and Tran, they seem to be doing just fine. Plus, Tran has her schooling to focus on, and Farber will very likely be gearing up for DWTS Season 34, assuming he’s asked back.