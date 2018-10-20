‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Alexis Ren Breaks up With Boyfriend, Moving to Los Angeles

Dancing With the Stars contestant Alexis Ren has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend as she plans a permanent move to Los Angeles, California.

Ren was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year, and now she is a fierce competitor on Dancing With the Stars. She is serious about the show — so serious that she is apparently cutting back on distractions. According to a report by The Blast, Ren and her long-time boyfriend have broken up just as the model embarks on her move from Hawaii to L.A.

Ren has been in Hollywood for a few weeks filming the dance competition, and has apparently taken a liking to it. Sources told the outlet that Ren and her boyfriend have been together for several months, and were living together in Hawaii before their split. The now-ex-boyfriend goes by the name of Sky Bear on social media, and works as a trainer and instructor at an adventure fitness company.

“Dropping [off] Instagram for a bit,” reads Bear’s bio now. His posts still include several photos of Ren, while she has photos of Bear going back to July.

The Blast also pointed out that Ren and her partner on Dancing With the Stars, Alan Bersten, have become increasingly close already. The two have been complimented on their “chemistry” by the judges several times, and Bersten now features heavily in Ren’s instagram posts.

Still, hopefully Ren does not have all her career hopes staked on Dancing With the Stars, as the competition is fierce this year. Ren and Bersten earned a score of 25/30 this week for their tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia. They were joined by model and dancer Maddie Ziegler for trios week, and together they got the third highest score of the night, but some fans thought that Ziegler gave the team an unfair advantage.

“DWTS needs to stop shoving the Ziegler girls down our throats,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “It is one thing for them to perform in between dances, but to allow Maddie to join one of the couples is totally unfair to the other couples on the show.”

Ziegler was the most experienced dancer to join a team for trios night. She even appeared in Sia’s videos for “Chandelier ” and “Elastic Heart,” giving her a strong connection to the material.

“I have to agree,” another fan chimed in. “Maddie is famous, it’s totally unfair to the other couples. Why are the rules thrown away when it comes to Maddie? I love DWTS, l watch it every year, but this really disappoints me, why should one couple get an unfair advantage? Unbelievable.”