Gallery: Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay Ties the Knot

Dan Smyers is a married man!

One-half of the country duo Dan + Shay married his longtime love Abby Law on Saturday, PEOPLE reports.

The couple got engaged in November in Hawaii after three and a half years of dating. The two got married at sunset in Nashville.

The 29-year-old singer had a lot on his plate leading up to the sweet day, traveling the country on the band’s biggest headlining tour to date. That left much of the planning to his fiancée.

“We were going to try and keep it super small, but we have so many people that we love and care about and we both have decent-sized families,” she said. “The numbers add up really quickly, but it’ll be great.”

Having the ceremony in Nashville was particularly special for the couple, who called the city their “favorite place in the world.”

“It’ll be awesome to have all of our friends and family together in Nashville — a lot of them have never been here,” Smyers said. “We built our love story in Nashville and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

Congratulations to the sweet couple!

