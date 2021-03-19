Ariana Grande Goes Hollywood After This $9 Million Purchase

✖

Ariana Grande is making her way to the Hollywood Hills with her latest purchase. The "Positions" singer recently closed on an $8.9 million home in Los Angeles –– which may sound like a pricey purchase, but it's just a drop in the bucket for the singer who boasts a net worth of $150 million. Last year, Grande also purchased a $6.7 million home, which was previously owned by Ellen Degeneres, and a $13.7 million estate in the same neighborhood as the new home. She and her then-fiance Pete Davidson also purchased a $16 million in NYC during their short time together.

The latest mansion purchase was originally covered by Dirt, who reports the deal was made and finalized off the market. However, details regarding the buy were discovered via Grande's tax records. While details of the home are under wraps due to the privacy of the deal, there are a few facts that are known of the home. It's believed the expensive abode was constructed in 1946 and has 1,600 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Similar to other celebrity homes in the area, it boasts a long driveway secured by a gate and is surrounded by tall hedges and tress, which promises ultimate privacy from onlookers and paparazzi. Sitting on .74 acres of land, the cottage home was in the hands of its original owners for years before it was bought by investors, who purchased it at $2.3 million –– a drastic amount less than what the singer snatched it up for.

Now, as she prepares to settle down with her new fiance Dalton Gomez (who reportedly has an extensive real estate background), the couple could be planning to renovate the cozy cottage into their dream home. The couple had been dating publicly since March, but engagement rumors were first sparked after Grande posted a photo of the two along with a hefty ring on her finger. She captioned the post, "Forever n then some." E! News confirmed the star's new relationship status in December 2020. Sources close to the couple revealed to the outlet that Grande and her beau couldn't be happier. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider shared. "They could not be more excited." Her prior engagement to comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson lasted less than five months.