Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Pregnant With First Child Together

UPDATE: Dakota Johnson’s rep has addressed the rumors, saying that the actress is not pregnant. Despite media reports that a reveal party was held Sunday, the rep says the actress was actually celebrating her birthday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are expecting a baby together — and it’s a boy, TMZ reports. The Coldplay singer and Fifty Shades of Grey actress, who have been dating for a year, hosted a star-studded gender reveal party Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Celebrity guests like Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Jeremy Allen White (as well as Johnson’s parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith) reportedly walked beneath blue and pink balloon arches as they arrived at the party at Martin’s Malibu home. Photos from outside the party show the string of blue balloons being released into the sky, signaling that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Martin, 41, and Johnson, 28, have reportedly been dating for a year, following Martin’s divorce from Gywneth Paltrow, to whom he was married for 13 years before they officially divorced in 2016. Martin and Paltrow share two children: Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Paltrow recently married producer Brad Falchuck, tying the knot last weekend in an intimate ceremony at her East Hampton home. Guests like Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden reportedly attended the nuptials.

Johnson and Martin have been notoriously private about their relationship, but Johnson did tell Tatler magazine recently that she’s “very happy.”

“I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy,” she said in the magazine’s November issue.

Even though the couple try to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Johnson’s parents have both opened up about it. “I adore [Martin]!,” Johnson’s mother, Griffith, said in May, according to the Daily Mail. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Johnson’s father Don Johnson said he supported the romance.

“[Martin]’s a lovely guy. I’ve met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes. That’s the goal, that’s the key. He’s a very talented and gifted musician. I’ve seen them in concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment,” Don Johnson said. “I knew right then he’d be good for her. I said, ‘Oh, you know, that man has got something going on.’”

Meanwhile, Johnson shared her phone number on Instagram Monday afternoon, asking her female followers to call her and share their stories about health care, which she says she will listen to and compile.

“Women and girls in every corner of the world face extreme violence and sexual harassment on a daily basis. Over 800 women and adolescent girls die every day because they do not have access to reliable contraceptives and basic maternity services,” she captioned the image. “I don’t want to speak for you. I want to listen to you.”

“This is my phone number. Tell me your story in my voicemail, and I will listen. There is power in numbers. Together with @glblctzn I will compile your stories and get your voices heard,” she wrote. “We must achieve a world where #sheisequal.”