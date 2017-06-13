Country Singer Justin Moore and Wife Kate Welcome First Son Thomas South

Justin Moore finally has his son!

The country singer and his wife, Kate, chose to keep the gender of their fourth child a surprise, so when they welcomed their baby boy on Sunday it was extra special. Moore has been outnumbered for quite some time as the couple already has three daughters.

Their newborn son, Thomas South Moore, was born at 3:33 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday, June 11. According to PEOPLE, he is named after the singer’s late grandfather and the family will call him South.

The little boy weighed in at 7 lbs., 14 oz., and was 20 inches long at birth.

Thomas South was welcomed by his three older sisters, Ella Kole, 7, Kennedy Faye, 5, and Rebecca Klein, who is almost 3. Swipe through the photos above to see the beautiful family of six!

“Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world with our three beautiful daughters, but we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby boy now to add to our family,” Moore tells PEOPLE. “God has given us another wonderful gift, in him, June 11.”

“His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them,” he adds of South’s warm welcome. “Thanks for all the well wishes and congratulations. Very much appreciated.”

The Moore family couldn’t be happier to welcome a boy. The singer says his girls weren’t too keen on having another sister. “If anything, they’ve hardened even more,” the star told Taste of Country earlier this year. “I don’t know that my oldest [Ella] won’t move out if she has another sister.”

Moore was perfectly content with his three daughters, but his wife wanted a son so they tried for another baby. Luckily for them, they finally got what they wished for.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Photo Credit: Twitter / @JustinColeMoore

