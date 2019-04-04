‘Counting On’: John David and Abbie Duggar Celebrate 5-Month Anniversary With New Wedding Photos

It’s been five months since John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett became man and wife, and the Counting On couple couldn’t be happier together.

Wednesday, the couple shared several new photos from their wedding day to their joint Instagram account, captioning it, “Celebrating our 5-month anniversary today! Marriage is such a gift from God and we are so thankful for each day we get to spend together!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The beautiful photos and sentiment touched the fellow Duggar family members, including John David’s brother Josiah and wife Lauren, who commented from their shared account, “Aww! Y’all are adorable! Can’t believe it’s already been 5 months!”

Cousin Anna Duggar added, “Happy 5 month Anniversary! Y’all are such an adorable couple!”

The two tied the knot in November in an elaborate ceremony in Abbie’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma that fans saw play out on the most recent season of the TLC reality show.

“We are so excited to be married!” the couple told Us Weekly on their wedding day. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

Added parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on the family website, “We are overjoyed for the two of them to begin their married life together. We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people. We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!”

The couple met through a mutual missions project and quickly decided to get engaged in July 2018 after a brief courtship.

“I was always saying I wouldn’t get married and stuff,” Abbie joked while getting ready for her wedding in the TLC special event. “And they’re like, ‘Yes you will!’ and I was like ‘Nope.’”

“We are very excited,” John David said as he prepared to watch his bride-to-be walk down the aisle. “Just the thought of knowing that, ‘Hey, within a few hours I’m gonna see Abby walking in her beautiful wedding dress and then I’m gonna get to say ‘I do’ to her.’”

Photo credit: Instagram/John David and Abbie Duggar