Cory Hardrict Speaks out on Life After Divorce From Tia Mowry

Fans were stunned when Tia Mowry called it quits on her 14-year marriage to fellow actor Cory Hardrict. The couple had been together for over 20 years and have two children together. The Sister, Sister star hinted that she'd simply outgrown the relationship. Mowry and Hardrict have seemingly co-parented successfully, even spending holidays together since the divorce. And for the first time, Hardrict is opening up about life after divorce.

The private star spoke with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet at the 2024 BET Awards with his and Mowry's 13-year-old son, Cree. their divorce was finalized in April 2023, six moths after Mowry filed. They share joint legal and physical custody of their children.

"God's grace and a lot patience and just being still [since the split]," Hardrict said. "And just leading by example. I'm just very determined and inspired to keep moving forward and keep taking care of my beautiful children. Everything is fine. Everyone loves everybody. We're one big happy family. We're still a family everything is great." He's focused on all things positive.

"I stay still, I just do the work," he added. "A lot of praying, meditating and I just stay out the way and block out the noise. I'm just walking in purpose. That's all. I'm excited."

His new movie, Divorce In the Black, alongside Meagan Good, premieres on Netflix this month. While promoting the movie during the 2024 Atlanta Black Film Festival this year, Hardtict said the divorce devastated him, and he cried himself to sleep every night for a year and a half.

Mowry has been busy enjoying the single life. She keeps fans updated on her various social media platforms. She's also prepping a new reality series which will chronicle her life post-divorce.

Mowry was also in attendance for the BET Awards. She spoke about what fans can expect from the series. "What I love about it is that it's about inspiring women, people in general, when it comes to their transitions in life," she told PEOPLE. "It's very raw, honest, there's lots of tears. There's lots of laughter. There's lots of fun." Tia Mowry: My Next Act is currently in production and set to premiere this fall on We tv.