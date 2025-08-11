Comedy Actress Reveals Engagement One Year After Welcoming Baby

Emily Atack is engaged more than a year after welcoming her first child.

The Inbetweeners star, 35, announced that longtime partner Alistair Garner had popped the question on July 18, shortly after celebrating the first birthday of their son Barney.

“It’s Friday, I’m in love,” Atack captioned an Instagram post showing off her engagement ring with her husband-to-be in a loved-up snap, adding three diamond ring emojis for good measure.

Atack announced in December 2023 that she was expecting her first child, writing on social media at the time, “It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover,” the actress continued. “I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.”

On June 20, 2024, Atack announced that she and Garner had welcomed their “beautiful son,” Barney James Garner, gushing on Instagram, “All my dreams have come true.”

A year later, the Rivals actress celebrated their son’s first birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy 1st birthday to our son Barney James Garner. The Baby Barn Owl,” she wrote alongside photos from throughout the year. “I’ve dreamt of you my whole life. It was always you. I love you beyond words, our beautiful, BEAUTIFUL boy. You are so cherished my heart could burst.”