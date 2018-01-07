‘Mindy Project’ Star Fortune Feimster Announces Engagement

After dating for more than two years, comedian and star of The Mindy Project, Fortune Feimster is now engaged to her girlfriend Jacquelyn Smith.

The 37-year-old Feimster posted a gallery of photos from her special day with Smith on Instagram Friday.

“After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she’s officially my feyoncé,” she wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Smith posted other photos from the unforgettable trip to Big Sur. “A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur….yes, yes, a thousand times, yes,” Smith wrote.

After the trip, Feimster and Smith stopped by her best friends’ house to show off the ring.

“I’ve been lucky enough to live within a few minutes of two of my best friends for almost 7 years and in two different neighborhoods. We stopped by to show them Jax’s ring and they greeted us with champagne while playing ‘Going to the Chapel.’ So sweet,” she wrote.

Feimster is best-known for her role as Colette on Hulu’s The Mindy Project, and also played Dougie on CBS’ Life in Pieces. She’s been seen in the movies Office Christmas Party, Deported and Life in Color. Feimster was also a writer on Chelsea Lately.

Back in October, Feimster joined Mindy Kaling‘s next project, an upcoming NBC series called Champions, Deadline reported.

Kaling created the series, which will star Anders Holm as a gym owner who lives with his idiot brother, played by Andy Favreau. Their lives are changed when Kaling’s character drops off Vince’s teenage son. Feimster will star as Holm’s close friend.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images for Fashion Media