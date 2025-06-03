Comedian and Wife Announce End of Marriage

Fortune Feimster and her wife Jacquelyn “Jax” Smith have called it quits on their marriage.

In a joint statement shared to the comedian’s social media accounts Monday, Feimster and Smith announced they have “made the difficult decision” to divorce after 10 years together.

“Together, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the statement began. “We’ve been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn’t something we were ready to talk about.”

Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

“While we are sad to see this chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward,” the message continued. “We’ve had 10 years together, and there’s so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly. Out of respect to each other and our families, we ask for privacy as we navigate this challenging time in both of our lives.”

The post was captioned, “From Jax and me.”

The pair, who began dating in 2015 and married in 2020, did not share further information, but TMZ reported Tuesday that Feimster officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles earlier this week. In her divorce paperwork, she cited “irreconcilable differences” and indicated that they have a prenup. The former couple did not have any children together, but they do share a Pomeranian named Biggie.

The Mindy Project star and Smith first met at a Chicago Pride event in 2015, just a day after the Supreme Court ruled to make same-sex marriage legal, Feimster recalling to PEOPLE that it was “love at first sight… Right away, we just had an ease with each other.” They went on to get engaged in 2018 before they tied the knot in October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in October.

“Happy 4th wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife Jax!” Feimster celebrated the occasion. “This most recent trip to Greece finally felt like a proper honeymoon so this one feels extra special.”

The divorce announcement comes a little more than a month after TMZ first reported that the pair had separated and were seemingly headed towards divorce. At the time, the outlet reported that Feimster had started telling people in her circle about the separation, though neither publicly commented on the reports until their Tuesday statement confirming the end of their marriage.