CNN Legend and Partner Separate After 10 Years Together

Former CNN anchor and Suzanne Malveaux has reportedly split from her long-time partner Karine Jean-Pierre. Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, described herself as a "single mom" in a recent interview with Vogue. That came as a surprise to fans who knew that she and Mavleaux had been together for over a decade.

"I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid," Jean-Pierre said, explaining that she and Malveux share custody of ther 9-year-old daughter Soleil. "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing." Much of what the general public knows about Jean-Pierre and Malveaux's family life comes from Jean-Pierre's memoir, Moving Forward, published in 2019. There, she revealed the she and Malveaux met in 2012 at the Democratic National Convention when Malveaux was a CNN correspondent and Jean-Pierre was working for the Obama campaign.

(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for WICT)

"We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub," she wrote. "I know it's a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor."

The two moved in together in 2014, and Jean-Pierre told Vogue that Malveaux had already started the adoption process before they got together. She said that she herself was not planning on having children and, in hindsight, fears that may have been a source of friction for them. She said: "I think that's one of the reasons I left to do campaigns, because it took me away from the responsibilities of home."

Jean-Pierre went viral in June of 2019 when she acted quickly to stand between an erratic protester and then Senator Kamala Harris at a televised public event. At the time she was a political pundit and an executive at MoveOn.org, but she joined the Biden campaign in 2020. She was Harris' chief of staff for a time before taking a job as President Joe Biden's deputy press secretary, then eventually press secretary.

Meanwhile, Malveaux climbed the ranks at CNN for 20 years before announcing her departure from the network in January. At the time, she sent a memo to colleagues saying that she intended to "ut myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice." She thanked them for two decades of powerful collaborations.

Malveaux has not commented publicly on the revelation of her separation from Jean-Pierre. The two have tended to keep their personal lives as private as possible, and it does not sound like that policy will be changing in the near future.