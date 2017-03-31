Cindy Crawford Reveals the Gender of George Clooney’s Twins

Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys! 👶💗👶💙 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Uh-oh! Cindy Crawford might have some explaining to do to the Clooneys after her latest Instagram post.

Crawford may have picked out the perfect adorable gift for George Clooney‘s coming twins, but she also may have inadvertently let another important little detail slip – the gender of the kiddos!

The onesies Crawford showcased for the little Clooneys have the words “Casa” on one and “Migos” on the other. When the two words come together they spell “Casamigos” which is a brand of tequila. The real surprise here, though, is that the text on one onesie is blue while the text on the other is pink.

In Crawford’s caption she further drove the point home with two baby face emojis, one with a blue heart next to it and one with a pink heart.

It would seem that the Clooneys are going to have a baby boy and a baby girl on their hands before long, but they have been rather tight-lipped about the gender situation despite an interview where Clooney’s mother also let the twins’ genders slip.

Neither Clooney nor his wife Amal have made a comment on the genders of their coming twins.

