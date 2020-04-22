Cindy Crawford Reveals Old School Bikini Photo From First Trip With Rande Gerber for Viral First Date Challenge

Cindy Crawford has revealed an old school bikini photo, that was taken on her first trip with Rande Gerber. The Instagram post was part of a viral "First Date Challenge," and features the couple holding one another close way back in 1994. While the photo is not technically from their "first date," Crawford joked that she thinks "this counts!"

Crawford and Gerber married in 1998, after previously being married to actor Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995. The couple shares two children, one son and one daughter. Their son is Presley Walker Gerber, who was born on July 2, 1999. Their daughter is Kaia Jordan Gerber, who was born on September 3, 2001. Crawford is a renounwed supermodel, who first began working in the industry in the mid '80s. Notably, Gerber is a former model himself, and both of their children went into modeling as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 19, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

Earlier this year, Presley made headlines after getting a face tattoo that many were shocked by. On his left cheek, just below his eye, the 20-year-old had the word "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattooed on his face. The ink art was done by JonBoy, a New York City-based artist who has also tattooed celebrities like Zayn Malik, Kendall Jenner, and Justin and Hailey Bieber. After getting a lot of negative responses to the tattoo, Presley took to Instagram to defend himself.

"I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s— to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything," he said during an Instagram Live. "I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face." Going on to explain the reason he wanted the tattoo, Presley said "I don't feel very understood, I guess." He continued: "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

Presley's tattoo came many months after he agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in a DUI case. In July, TMZ reported that Presley pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. He was given a sentence of three years probation, as well as two days of community service. He was also ordered to complete a DUI program.