Cindy Crawford Shares Rare Photo With Sisters, and Fans Are Loving It

Supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a rare photo with her family on Instagram Sunday. Crawford was all smiles with Chris Bohnsak and Danielle Skov this weekend. The photo drew plenty of excitement from Crawford’s 4.3 million followers, with hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

“Sister reunion,” Crawford, 53, wrote in the caption. She included a heart emoji.

Based on actor Billy Baldwin’s comment, the reunion was likely for Skov’s birthday. “HBD Danielle!!” Baldwin wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Love your natural beauty and family values,” another fan wrote.

“Enjoy [love] Nothing like Sistas,” another added.

Crawford does not often share photos of her sisters, with this one being the first photo with them since December. She spent the holidays in a “winter wonderland” with Skov and Bohnsak. The wintry, snow-covered photo was taken at Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Crawford also shared a larger group family photo.

Crawford and her sisters also had a brother, Jeff, who died when she was 10 years old. Jeff was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2 years old and died a year later.

“I think when my parents first told us our brother was sick, we didn’t really understand what it meant,” Crawford told Oprah Winfrey on Oprah’s Master Class in 2015. “They didn’t use the word ‘cancer.’”

Crawford’s parents put Jeff in an experimental program that helped his cancer go into remission. Unfortunately, it returned.

“Right before he died he had told all his doctors, ‘I’m not coming back.’ … There’s some sense of completeness and peace that comes with knowing that he knew that, and he kind of decided he was done fighting,” Crawford told Winfrey. “I don’t think that at age 10 that I knew that it was terminal, and I had not had any close experience with death and did not understand death. My brother did know.”

She continued, “At one point for sure I know, because my mother said she found him sitting in his room. He was sitting at his little table, and she said, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I’m praying.’ And she said, ‘What are you praying about?’ He said, ‘So that when I die, you’ll be OK.’ As a mom now, I can’t imagine hearing your child say that.”

Crawford and her husband, Rande Garber, have two children of their own, daughter Kaia Jordan, 18, and son Presley Walker, 20. Both have followed their mother into the modelling world. They were both signed to the IMG modelling agency, but switched to DNA, Page Six reported earlier this year.

