Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Takes Plea Deal Following DUI Arrest

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his driving under the influence case. The 19-year-old was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2018, after police pulled him over for speeding in Beverly Hills, California in a Tesla.

TMZ reports that Gerber agreed to plead no contest Friday to one misdemeanor of riving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. He was sentenced to three years probation, ordered to complete a DUI program and complete two days of community service.

Gerber was stopped by police officers at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 30 for speeding. Police smelled alcohol on his breath, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was booked at Beverly Hills Police Station and released without bail.

“Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted,” Gerber’s representative told PEOPLE in January. “He has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

“Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations,” the teenager’s attorney, Scott Spindel, said in another statement.

In March, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office filed charges against Gerber.

Gerber has followed his mother and father into the modeling business, signing with DNA Models, according to his Instagram bio. He has more than 848,000 followers and has continued posting modeling shots during his legal ordeal. His most recent photo was posted on July 6.

Gerber is the older of Crawford and Rande’s two children. He has a younger sister, 17-year-old Kaia Gerber, who has also become a model. Crawford and Rande have been married since 1998.

Last year, Gerber appeared in Pepsi’s Super Bowl LII commercial, in which his mother recreated her iconic 1992 ad for the soda brand.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer. And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him,” Crawford said in an interview with the Associated Press about working with her son.

“We’re a close family, especially me and my sister, so it’s definitely cool,” Gerber told PEOPLE in February 2018. “We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.”

Gerber told PEOPLE he had to put his college career on hold because of his modeling, but it is “definitely still in the back of my mind somewhere.”

“I wanted to go for a minute and then I just started working,” he said. “And now I’m having so much fun, it’s like: Don’t fix it if it’s not broken.”

