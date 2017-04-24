Ciara Shows off Stunning Baby Bump in the Home Stretch of Her Pregnancy

Sunday Vibes.. ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Ciara is almost ready to pop!

The singer, 31, and her husband Russell Wilson, 28, will get to meet their newborn in a few shorts weeks. Ciara, who is currently in her third trimester, continues to post fabulous photos of herself on social media throughout her pregnancy.

She posted a few snaps on Instagram Sunday showcasing her growing baby bump in a short, white maternity dress with black polka dots. The expectant mother posed in front of a plexiglass balcony overlooking the ocean.

“Sunday Vibes.. ♥,” she wrote.

Three days ago, Ciara shared more photos of herself and her bump in a skintight, black knee-length dress while hanging out at a tennis court.

She captioned the photos, “Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly!”

This will be Ciara’s second child and first with her Russell. She shares son Future Zahir, who is almost 3, with ex Future.

If you want to rock that ready-to-pop belly like Ciara, check out our Womanista Approved picks for Ciara’s maternity style.

