Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin Are No Longer Living Separately: ‘Stupid Decision’

Chynna Phillips Baldwin and Billy Baldwin are no longer living separately. The Wilson Phillips singer, 56, took to YouTube to clear up her and her husband’s living situation after previously revealing that she and Billy had been living in different homes after developing an “allergy” to one another.

“Billy called me earlier and he was like, ‘I just read another article about how you want to be married living apart,’” she said in a video shared to her YouTube channel on Dec. 29. “I just want to clarify, at that time, I felt like I needed a little bit of space and really felt like that would be the most logical answer.”

She continued, ”I am retracting that comment and I am now saying that is probably a very foolish, very unwise, very destructive, stupid decision because that’s not going to solve our problem with the allergy.”

Chynna said there still is a “little bit of an allergy” with her actor husband, but that together they’ve been working on their issues. “That allergy medication is communication, being kind and gentle, being more tolerant and really seeking out ways to be kind and supportive and more playful,” she explained.

As someone who needs “more playfulness” in her life, Chynna said her husband is working on lightening up while she works on being more accepting. “Yes, I wish we could just giggle and be a little less serious together, but that’s just not his temperament as much,” she said. “He’s getting better. He is literally laughing more, playing more and finding the humor in things.”

“He’s been an awesome roommate these past few weeks,” she continued. “I don’t know, there’s been a shift. Maybe it’s me, maybe it’s him, maybe it’s God — maybe it’s a little bit of everything. But, I feel like we’re in a way, way better place. I’m so grateful.”

Chynna Phillips Baldwin and Billy Baldwin attend the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

In November, the musician shared on YouTube that she and her husband had decided to live separately in different cities. “Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me. I don’t know if it’s working for Billster, but I’m really happy with what we’re doing,” she said at the time, calling their new plan “totally unstructured.”

In the video, Chynna told her husband, whom she married in 1995 and with whom she welcomed three adult children, “I think that we’re onto something. I really do, because we enjoy each other’s company.” She continued, “It’s so hard to articulate to people that we’re madly in love, we really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don’t ever want to separate. We just need a little time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another. And it’s OK. I’m sure lots of different couples are allergic to each other.”