Christina Perri Files for Divorce From Husband of 7 Years

Christina Perri has filed for divorce from husband Paul Costabile after seven years of marriage.

The “A Thousand Years” singer, 39, filed for divorce in Los Angeles’ Superior Court on Monday, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, listing the reason for separation as “irreconcilable differences.”

Perri listed her date of separation from the Emmy Award-winning host, 38, as Monday, requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters — Pixie Rose, 3, and Carmella Stanley, 7.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Paul Costabile and Christina Perri attend the premiere of “Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion” at Directors Guild Of America on May 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She also asked that the court prevent spousal support from being awarded to Costabile. The couple does have a prenuptial agreement.

Perri and Costabile tied the knot on Dec. 12, 2017, with Costabile announcing their marriage on Instagram.

“4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend,” he wrote at the time. “Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife!!! Whoa.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Christina Perri speaks with Paul Costabile at The Drop: Christina Perri at The GRAMMY Museum on July 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

He continued, “I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year. And for friends and fam wondering… invites to an official shindig coming soon…now I’m going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy.”

Neither Perri nor Costabile has addressed their split publicly as of Tuesday.

The “Evergone” singer announced last month that she was releasing the song “If You Love Her” with Forest Blakk in honor of the five-year anniversary of her miscarriage with daughter Rosie.

“5 years ago i recorded this duet with my friend @forestblakk , also 5 years ago i was pregnant with my baby girl, rosie. shortly after recording this, she passed away,” she wrote on social media on Oct. 3. “i apologized to forest that we couldn’t release the song. i was too heartbroken and had to try to help heal my family… so away the song went, hidden, until today.”

She continued, “happy 5 years to this beautiful song. so glad you all get to hear it now! thank you, forest, for choosing to come back to me and put this out, and most especially thank you to rosie for singing it with me- if i listen closely i can hear her.”