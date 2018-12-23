‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Shares First Photo of Winter Wedding to Ant Anstead

After surprising everyone with secret nuptials that took place over the weekend, Flip or Flop star, Christina El Moussa is sharing with fans one of the first photos

In a photo shot by Newport Beach, California photographer, Rich Lander exclusively for PEOPLE, El Moussa captioned the stunning image with the words, “About last night.”

In the image, El Moussa can be seen wearing a gorgeous lace white dress by designer, Ines Di Santo; while her new husband, Anstead, sports a suave grey suit.

Fans took to the comment section to share their congratulatory messages to the HGTV star, with many of expressing how happy they were for her to move on.

“Beautiful couple. Not just from a physical standpoint, but you also seem well suited. Best friends, makes for best mates!” one fan wrote.

“Many blessings for a lifetime and beyond of love, prosperity and happiness!” another added.

“Congratulations!!! You two give a single lady hope!” wrote another.

As first reported by PEOPLE, El Moussa married Wheelers Dealers host, Anstead, in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, and made sure the ceremony was kept “hush-hush.”

The couple asked 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house where a charter bus would then transport them to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. However, the guests were soon surprised to learn that the pair, who began dating in October 2017, were actually about to exchange vows.

She added the couple was keeping their eyes on tabloids before the wedding, in case news of the ceremony was somehow leaked.

“Every day we were checking the internet to see if anyone found out,” El Moussa said. “Then the day we went to get our marriage license, the guy working was like hyperventilating, excited. We had to tell him this is a huge secret. No one knows.”

El Moussa and Anstead, whom each have two children, said their nuptials were all about the kids.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek, and Anstead shares daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.

El Moussa, who will soon be changing her name, opened up to the outlet about the intimate ceremony, adding that the couple “wanted it to be rustic romance.”

“It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram / Christina El Moussa