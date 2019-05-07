Christina El Moussa and Boyfriend Ant Anstead Spark Engagement Rumors With Celebratory Photos

Are Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead engaged? The couple sparked such rumors Wednesday after they both posted vague celebratory Instagram photos.

In El Moussa’s post, she and her British TV personality boyfriend pose together for a selfie and grin for the camera. She captioned the post, “Date night and a lot to celebrate. [heart] [Ant Anstead] [champagne glasses emoji].”

Meanwhile, Anstead shared a similar selfie and wrote, “#DateNight with this absolute hottie [Christina El Moussa] [heart eyes emoji, unicorn emoji] we are celebrating so much! What a year it’s been!!”

The champagne glass emojis and celebratory captions had many fans wondering exactly what the couple is celebrating.

“Engagement??!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Oooh is someone pregnant?” said another.

“Did he put a ring on it?!?!?” one person asked.

Someone else simply left a comment consisting of the diamond ring emoji.

Another person tried to figure out what the hashtag #HMF means, considering that Anstead uses it on almost every single post he uploads of El Moussa.

“Did you ever announce was HMF means [Christina El Moussa] [Ant Anstead]?? Cause I think I broke the road…” the fan wrote, with another leaving a suggestion of “Honoring my fiancee.” Someone else suggested “Her man forever” while another wrote “Hold me forever.”

While it’s unclear exactly what the couple is celebrating, part of it could be the fact that El Moussa’s HGTV show, Flip or Flop, was renewed Wednesday for an eighth season. El Moussa and her ex-husband will continue to renovate run-down houses in southern California and flip them for profit.

Christina and Tarek, who share two kids together, split in December 2016 and officially finalized their divorce in January 2018. Christina has been dating Anstead since late 2017. The couple isn’t afraid to show off their love for each other. Last month, Anstead proclaimed his feelings for El Moussa via skywriting on her birthday.

“I [heart] C,” read a message amid a blue sky, which Anstead filmed for an Instagram story. He also whisked her away to a secret beachside destination.

Anstead also has two children from a previous marriage. Although his children predominately live in the U.K., and he now calls Newport Beach home, he makes it a point to see them frequently.

Meanwhile, El Moussa recently landed her own solo spinoff show, Christina on the Coast. The HGTV series will show El Moussa find and fix up her new house with her kids, then do the same for other families.

“The first episode is going to follow me house hunting for my new house and choosing it, and then fixing it up and moving the kids in,” she said. “I’m super, super excited about that.” Seven more episodes will show the real estate investor and designer helping other homeowners make over their spaces to mirror her coastal style.