Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dish on ‘Blowout’ Fight at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wedding

From “Headband of the Day” to flirty social media messages, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may appear to have the picture-perfect marriage — but they recently opened up about a “blowout” fight they had at friends Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 2014 wedding, proving even they aren’t immune to the occasional argument.

While appearing on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the couple, who has been married since 2013, was asked about the rumored fight by someone who wrote to the show on Facebook.

“We try to think about this all the time,” Teigen said. “It was a major blowout to the point where every time I see them [Kardashian and West] I feel like apologizing for it.”

Host Cohen asked if they thought the bride and groom were aware of the uncomfortable tension at their wedding.

“I don’t think they knew,” Legend said, to which Teigen disagreed, “Ohhhh everyone knew!”

She explained what was going ones saying that the root of their fight was her being intimidated by all the famous wedding guests.

“I think I was really intimidated. I think it came from a lot of insecurity and I took it out on John,” the 33-year-old model and mom of two said.

“What were you intimidated by?” Cohen asked.

“I don’t know, it was a lot of fabulous, amazing people in one room,” she said. “It think that’s where it stemmed from. I was just very insecure. You know how things snowball into a bigger thing. And also drinking so that doesn’t help.”

Teigen and Legend, who share 2-year-old daughter Luna and 8-month-old son Miles, recently rang in Legend’s 40th birthday surrounded by a long list of celebrity friends, including Kardashian and West. Other famous personalities on the secretive guest list were Kourtney Kardashian, Alicia Keys and celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin.

Teigen went all-out for the lavish James Bond-themed party in Los Angeles, which included a photo booth and casino games.

Back on Legend’s actual birthday, which was on Dec. 28, Teigen gushed over her husband on social media.

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it,” she wrote.

“You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you,” Teigen added, then quipping, “I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”