Chrissy Teigen Has the Best Reaction to Husband John Legend Being Named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive

In case you missed it, PEOPLE announced that this year’s Sexiest Man Alive is John Legend. And, surprisingly, the honoree’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, may just be more excited than the Sexiest Man Alive himself.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people‘s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen first hinted at the exciting news a couple of hours before it was officially announced.

“I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby,” she teased, causing fans everywhere to speculate about what that big news might have been.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too much longer to see the news for themselves, as the Cravings author followed up her previous message with a photo of Legend’s PEOPLE cover. She captioned the snap with, “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

Not only did she post about her very own Sexiest Man Alive on Twitter, but she also took the excitement to Instagram. She once again posted Legend’s PEOPLE cover and wrote a sweet message in honor of her hubby, writing, “you’ve come a long way, baby.”

The kids…do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

While Teigen was thrilled with her husband’s big honor, her kids, Luna and Miles, weren’t exactly excited. The cookbook author posted a clip on Twitter that featured both of the tots’ “reactions” to the moment. Although, the video actually just featured Miles tearing up and Luna trying to watch a movie. When Teigen asked Luna whether she was excited for her dad, the youngster responded with a nod but asked her mom to let her finish her film.

Even though Luna and Miles may not fully understand the honor just yet, Legend is well aware that it was a pretty major acknowledgment.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he told the publication. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

In his PEOPLE interview, Legend also made sure to give a shoutout to his adorable family.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” he said. “I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I’m pretty at ease with myself now!”

You can read Legend’s full PEOPLE feature when it goes on newsstands on Friday, Nov. 15.