Chrissy Teigen Freaks out After John Legend Invites All His Fellow ‘Voice’ Coaches Over for Dinner Without Telling Her

The season finale of The Voice was held on Tuesday night, and to celebrate, coach John Legend invited his fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani and their contestants over to his house for dinner after the show. The only problem was that he didn’t tell his wife, Chrissy Teigen, until it was much later than she would have liked — prompting Teigen to fully drag her husband on Twitter while freaking out about her impending guests.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f—ng mad because I didn’t make a f—ing FINALE meal,” she wrote while the show was airing. “I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f— does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs.”

“It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john,” she continued. “I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s— and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like ‘no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner’ but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck.”

To her followers who didn’t seem to get what the fuss was about, Teigen wrote, “if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house.”

Legend attempted to apologize to his wife for springing the news on her, but Teigen wasn’t having it.

thanks for working on it at 8pm but like everything in your life, it’s been handled — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

“IT IS THEIR SHOW FINALE why does he not know how to be extra,” she asked her followers, adding, “if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe.”

Ultimately, Teigen secured several cakes to go along with the dinner, though Legend also brought one and attempted to upstage his wife because his had writing on it.

omfg I ordered like 5 milk bar cakes before john’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some fucking hero pic.twitter.com/qBywpGo3Mb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

She also made sure to point out to fans that while she had known the coaches were coming to her house, she did not know that they were doing so on finale night. In addition, her followers were informed that Shelton “is the only celebrity bigger in person.”

The mom of two ended her night of tweeting with a group photo, congratulating the coaches on a great season.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stefanie Keenan