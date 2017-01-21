Chrissy Teigen Drops Everything to Head to the Women’s March in Washington D.C.

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women’s march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Chrissy is a loving mother and a supportive wife, but when duty calls – she’s all in.

The supermodel was set to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah over the weekend to support her husband, John Legend.

However, on Friday she decided to jet off to Washington D.C. to join the Women’s March on Washington.

“I was going to go to Sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women,” she tweeted. “See you at the women’s march, DC.”

“Prepping for tomorrow,” Teigen wrote with a picture of her Google search: “Can you get tear gassed if you’re already crying.”

prepping for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mqG1cvKDgf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Legend also tweeted out to the Obama family thanking them for their service to the country. “#ThankYouObamas. I’m proud to know you. Proud to have supported you. Thank you for your wisdom, grace and service to your country..”

While Teigen is gearing up for tomorrow, the Obamas are heading for a much-needed vacation after eight years of service.

