Chris Pratt Got Permission From Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Before Proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt reportedly asked Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s parents for permission before dropping to one knee and proposing.

According to an inside source who spoke to PEOPLE, the Jurassic World star went to Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage before he popped the question, an announcement that was made Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ‘s blessing and was very traditional about things,” the source claimed, adding that it came as no surprise to his now fiancée’s parents.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” the source continued. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating following his August 2017 split from Anna Faris. In the seven months since they’ve been together, the actor has spent time bonding with Schwarzenegger’s family.

“They are a very tight-knit crew — and they love that Chris is a good-hearted, family-oriented person,” a second source told the outlet. “From the beginning, Chris has been part of family activities and dinners at Maria’s home — he dotes on Katherine.”

“Katherine has been very secure with Chris since they began dating,” the first source added. “When people asked her or her family if she and Chris had a future together, it was always a ‘Yes, of course!’ “

News of the couple’s engagement first broke on Sunday when the Jurassic World actor took to his Instagram account to announce the exciting news.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he captioned a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger, who was sporting an engagement ring.

Sharing the same photo on her own account, Schwarzenegger also announced the news to her own followers, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Pratt later spoke of their engagement again on Facebook, revealing that they made the decision to make the announcement because they knew how difficult it would be to keep it a secret.

“Ideally we’d have kept this secret for as long as possible,” he wrote. “But considering there’s paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we’ll take the lead here and release this statement.”

Amid the rush of well wishes for the newly engaged couple was a sweet message from Pratt’s ex-wife, who congratulated the couple and wrote that she is “so happy” for them.

Faris is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.