Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly Getting ‘Very Serious’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly getting “very serious,” with one report even suggesting an engagement might come soon.

On Sunday, PEOPLE published photos of the couple both taking a walk in Los Angeles Saturday, wearing matching all-black outfits. Pratt, 39, wore a black t-shirt and black sweatpants, while Schwarzenegger, 28, wore a black crop-top and leggings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first seen together at a Father’s Day picnic in June, but recent reports suggest their relationship is heating up quickly. In July, the two were spotted kissing while they took Pratt’s son, 6-year-old Jack, to church.

“They’re such a great fit together. It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were set up by her mother, Maria Shriver. The two have bonded over Jack, who has accompanied them on many of their outings. However, Jack was not with them earlier this month when they went to the Round Pound Estate winery in Napa, California with Pratt’s brother Cully and other friends.

“They loved the stunning terrace views of the 360 acres of vineyards and the stellar limited-production wines,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The winery also shared a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think! We are SO happy to have you as part of our Round Pond Family,” read the caption.

On Sept. 11, Pratt and Schawrzenegger went to STK Atlanta with Pratt’s fellow Avengers: Infinity War actor Mark Ruffalo as their third wheel. A source told Us Weekly Schwarzenegger and Pratt looked “very affectionate” during the dinner.

Schawrzenegger, who is Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s eldest daughter, is the first woman Pratt has been seen with since he and Anna Faris broke up in August 2017. Faris and Pratt were married for eight years, and appear to still be on good terms. Late last month, the two were seen in Santa Monica and are co-parenting Jack.

As for Faris, she is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Photo credit: Instagram/Round Pound Estate Winery