Chris Hemsworth Shows off His Beach Bod in Silly Social Media Video

Thor may be a god, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune to the powers of an adorable dog.

Chris Hemsworth posted a video to Instagram that shows off his chiseled beach body as he runs on the beach, playing with a dog.

“I had to cut the video short because this wild dog ripped my legs to pieces but as a great man once said, ‘I’ll be back,’” he joked in the caption.

The 33-year-old actor has been spending as much time with his family as possible as he films Thor 3: Ragnarok in his home country.

He posted another picture on Monday, in which he’s facing the camera, giving fans a good look at his abs.

“@australia #mylegsarefine,” he captioned the second one.