Chris Evans Fuels Selena Gomez Dating Rumors in New Video

Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating? That’s the question on many fans’ minds as of late. Evans indirectly fueled that speculation with one of the recent videos that he posted to his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly.

On Tuesday, the Avengers star posted a video of himself playing “Purple Rain” on the piano. It wasn’t long before several social media users started to dissect the clip, with one sharing what they believe could be a sign that Gomez was hanging out with Evans at the time that the video was taken. They posted the actor’s video, which they captioned with, “Is that Selena?!” The individual zoomed in on what they believed to be a reflection on the piano and wrote, “Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”

https://www.tiktok.com/@girlgangz773/video/7023437461393100037?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6959532643675375109&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0

Fans seemed to be split on whether it was actually a sign that Evans was with Gomez. One TikTok user wrote that they “never noticed” this when they first watched the clip. Although, another shared that they think it’s simply the cover for the piano keys. A separate fan also noted that Gomez recently cut her hair and a shorter hairdo would have been reflected if it was the singer.

Regardless, the Evans and Gomez rumors continue to spread like wildfire. The speculation began in early October when fans noticed that Evans and Gomez were seen leaving the same studio. They were seen at the same restaurant days later. It was also reported that the Captain America star recently followed the former Disney star on Instagram. While neither of the two has spoken out on the relationship rumors, Gomez has voiced her interest in Evans in the past.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, Gomez admitted to having a crush on the actor. She said at the time, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute. Oh man, he’s either going to hate me or love me.” Gomez has previously been linked to Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off for several years before calling it off for good in 2018, and The Weeknd, whom she dated in 2017. Evans was last linked to comedian and actor Jenny Slate from 2016 to 2018.