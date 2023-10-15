Chris Evans Confirms Marriage to Alba Baptista

After reports that the Marvel alum secretly wed Baptista, he confirmed the news for good at the Comic-Con stage.

Chris Evans has finally publicly confirmed his wedding to Alba Baptista during his appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday. The Marvel star and Warrior Nun actress were reported to have gotten married last month, with the story broken by Page Six at the time.

According to ET, Evans took the stage in New York sporting his wedding band and confirmed to the crowd that he got himself hitched. "I got married," he told the Javits Center crowd. "It was really, really great."

Guests at the wedding were reportedly required to sign NDAs and at a private home in Cape Cod. But Evans did reveal a bit more while speaking with the audience.

"We kinda had two ceremonies," Evans reveals. "We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese...It's a lot planning for a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

Evans said now that the wedding is wrapped up, the couple are just enjoying each other and "enjoying life, gearing up for autumn."

"It's the best time of year right now," he added. "Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

Evans and Baptista were revealed to officially be a couple in Nov. 2022, shortly after the Captain America actor was named 2022 Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine. He also expanded a bit on his career and his relationship in a chat with GQ in September.

"I haven't worked all year and I don't plan to, which has been lovely," Evans noted. "My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."