Chris Evans and Jenny Slate End Relationship After Less Than a Year

Chris Evans has played Captain America, the peak in human physique, in films that have gone on to gross billions of dollars. Jenny Slate has starred in a slew of quirky comedies, constantly showing off her odd sense of humor. Rumors of the two actors who seemingly belonged in different worlds made their fans giddy, as they’re performances are always delightful, but after less than a year, Evans and Slate have decided to go their separate ways.

A source close to the two revealed to Us Weekly that they’ve decided to split amicably in the last few weeks. The source said, “It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends.”

The pair reportedly began seeing each other last May, making their public debut on the red carpet for The Secret Life of Pets in June.

Slate has had nothing but great things to say about Evans, revealing to Entertainment Tonight, “I haven’t really had a large premiere before, so it’s nice to have someone who knows how it goes.”

She added, “It’s kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half-hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”

As recently as January, while at the Sundance Film Festival, Slate said, “He’s such an amazing guy really in every way.”

Evans and Slate are the stars of the upcoming film Gifted, which comes out later this year.

Slate seemingly gushed about meeting a Prince Charming while she was on Anna Faris’ podcast Unqualified.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I met Chris,” she revealed. “I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, well, I don’t know him. He’s a giant man with huge muscles and he’s Captain America. How could we ever connect? [But the] first night that we hung out, I was like, ‘Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours.’ “

Faris herself is married to fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

We wish the best for both actors and look forward to what they both work on next.

