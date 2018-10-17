Chip and Joanna Gaines Possibly Moving Magnolia Headquarters

Chip and Joanna Gaines could be moving their Magnolia business to a bigger and better location, according to a report by the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The former stars of HGTV‘s Fixer Upper have just finished work on a massive space in downtown Waco, which they are hoping will become both their home base and the central location for their business. They reportedly spent $1.1 million on the building, which is in a more metropolitan part of town than their old farm house. In speaking to the Tribune-Herald, Chip confirmed that it would be a multi-purpose location for the growing family.

“We’re contemplating how to make it work as our new headquarters,” he said. “We haven’t closed on the property, but we’re seriously considering it.”

The building is 90 years old, and it is locally known as the Grand Karem Shrine Building. It is only five blocks away from the Gaines’ Silos property, making it an easy walk back and forth for their work crews. Chip noted that their original store location “is practically in the suburbs,” so they think the downtown building would give all of their employees better access to the market.

Currently, the two are often down at the Magnolia Market at the Silos property, while the original Magnolia store is a bit further away. Their Magnolia Table restaurant is also closer to to downtown.

Ultimately, the couple say they plan to renovate all of these spaces with added perks for their guests. This would include a store more oriented for men, made up mostly of “Chip’s Corner” items. They teased some other plans but kept the details close to their chests.

The Gaines left the world of reality TV behind this year to focus on growing their Magnolia business. The design power couple have a lot on their plates, between regular renovations and remodeling work, their shop and product lines and of course their growing family. Chip and Joanna welcomed their fifth child, Crew, earlier this year. He joined siblings Emmie, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 12 and Drake, 13.

The two left TV on a bit of a sour note however, as they were the subject of a massive EPA investigation for apparently violating protocol surrounding lead paint. The couple was shown on camera during Fixer Upper failing to take the proper precautions with older homes, which could have lead paint on the walls. In response, they made a public service announcement video for the agency, in cooperation with HGTV.